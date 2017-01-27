Police search for suspect puts Las Vegas middle school on lockdown

A west valley middle school is on lockdown as the Metropolitan Police Department searches for a man who took off after a domestic incident Friday.

Police responded to 4273 Ridgeview Dr. near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Flamingo Road just before noon after reports of a domestic disturbance, police said.

Kenny C. Guinn Middle School has been placed on lockdown as result of the incident.

A man was reported to be threatening a woman with a gun, according to police. When officers arrived, the man took off running. He is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood.

Officers are currently searching for the man. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

