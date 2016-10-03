Police surround house where stabbing suspect refuses to leave

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation involving a man refusing to leave his house after reportedly stabbing his friend and battering his girlfriend.

The incident around 4:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Rosanna Street near Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard has prompted authorities to evacuate the neighoring houses, Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon said.

The stabbing victim is expected to survive and suffered only a minor injury, Gordon said. The battered woman’s injuries also are not life-threatening.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said police are speaking with the man and believe he may be armed with a high-powered rifle.

Rainbow Road is to remain closed until police fully gain control of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.