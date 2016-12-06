Reports of gunshots lead Las Vegas police to marijuana grow operation

Five people were taken into custody after Las Vegas police discovered a marijuana grow operation Monday night in the northwest valley.

About 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 8508 Copper Knoll Ave., near West Gowan Road and North Durango Drive, after receiving reports of gunshots, police spokesman Danny Cordero said.

When officers checked inside the home for possible victims, they observed a marijuana grow operation, Cordero said. Police Lt. Timothy Hatchett said no injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s narcotics unit responded to the scene. Police did not say how large the operation was.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.