Reputed Henderson mobster pleads guilty in plot to kill crime rival

NEWARK, N.J. — A Henderson man who authorities say is a member of the New Jersey crime family believed to be the model for HBO’s “The Sopranos” has admitted plotting the death of an organized crime rival.

Federal prosecutors say Charles Stango pleaded guilty Wednesday in Newark court to using a telephone to plan the murder. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 28.

The 72-year-old also pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his parole stemming from a New York racketeering case.

Stango was arrested in April 2015 along with other alleged members of the DeCavalcante crime family. Prosecutors say the family engaged in numerous offenses, including murder, extortion and fraud.

Six of Stango’s co-defendants, including his son, have pleaded guilty to various charges.