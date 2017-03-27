1 arrested after Saturday burglary at Bellagio jewelry store

A man was arrested early Saturday morning following a burglary at the Bellagio involving animal masks, smashed glass, attempted carjackings and a foot chase with police.

Sebastian Gonzalez, 20, faces charges of robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.

Four people participated in the break-in at Tesorini, a Rolex retailer at Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. All four wore “dark, nice suits” or tuxedos and animal masks, including a pig mask, a cat mask and a panda mask.

When police responded to calls at about 1 a.m., they discovered that the suspects had used sledgehammers to smash open jewelry cases and take property.

Metro said the four suspects attempted two carjackings while trying to escape police and one of the suspects may have pointed a gun at a security guard.

Only Gonzalez was apprehended by police, Metro said.

Police urge anyone with information to call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

