2 arrested in connection with Las Vegas robberies

Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery series on Tuesday.

Officers arrested Daveon Hayes, 26, and Dashawn Daniels, 24, shortly after a robbery occurred on the 2400 block of West Sahara Avenue near Rancho Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police also have linked Hayes and Daniels to another robbery that same day in the area of West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Metro said.

Metro has been investigating a series of robberies occurring in business parking lots and parking garages in the west valley since October. The robberies involved two or three men, Metro said in a statement. The suspects would approach people on foot and rob them at gunpoint.

Detectives with the investigations section have linked both men to at least six robberies in the October and November robbery series, Metro said.

Hayes and Daniels are being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Both face six counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and six counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. Hayes also faces one count of burglary and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card. Both men will appear in court Thursday.

A third robber remains unidentified and at large.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the third suspect can call the department’s Spring Valley area investigations section at 702-828-2369, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

