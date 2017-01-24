2 people rob Henderson credit union at gunpoint

A Henderson credit union was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, and the robbers are at large.

Two people armed with handguns entered the Silver State Schools Credit Union, 9302 S. Eastern Ave., near Serene Avenue, just before 10 a.m., Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said.

The robbers left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Williams said.

Police are actively searching for the robbers.

The credit union will be closed Tuesday, and regular business hours will resume Wednesday, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

