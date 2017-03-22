3 suspects in east Las Vegas robbery remain at large

Three people suspected of an early March armed robbery of two pedestrians in the east valley remain at large, police said.

A man and a woman were walking the night of March 9 on the 4100 block of East Cincinnati Avenue, near South Lamb Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue, when a car approached them, police said. The two women and two men in the car exchanged words with the victims before driving away and circling back.

The front-seat male passenger exited the vehicle and aimed a black semi-automatic firearm at the male victim, police said. The gunman ordered the man to get on the ground and then emptied his pockets, police said.

Meanwhile, two women exited the car and began attacking the female victim, taking a necklace and house keys, police said.

The male suspect, a dark-skinned black man, is 24 to 27 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 190 pounds. The female suspects are two black women 20 to 30 years old. One of the women, who is about 170 pounds, was wearing a light-colored wig; the other woman was wearing a dark-colored wig.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s investigations section at 702-828-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

