7-Eleven clerk, robber exchange gunfire; suspect at-large

Las Vegas police are looking for this a man, a suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 7-11 at 901 N. Rancho Drive. (Las Vegas police)

7-Eleven at 901 N. Rancho Drive (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A convenience store clerk and a robber exchanged gunfire early Wednesday.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery at the 7-Eleven at 901 N. Rancho Drive about 12:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk complied, a Metro release later said. Gordon said the clerk grabbed a gun of his own and they exchanged fire.

The release said the robber left southbound from the store.

Police are still searching for the man responsible. Robbery detectives described him as about 40 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

Metro urged people with information on the incident to call its robbery unit at 702-828-3855 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 