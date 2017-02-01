7-Eleven clerk shoots back at would-be robber

A convenience store clerk and a would-be robber exchanged gunfire early Wednesday.

Nobody was hurt during the attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven at 901 N. Rancho Drive about 12:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk. During the robbery, he said, the clerk grabbed a gun of his own and they exchanged fire.

It wasn’t clear if the armed man made away with any cash.

There were no arrests and robbery detectives were still on scene as of early Wednesday.

