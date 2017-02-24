Beauty store employee pistol-whipped by robber in Henderson

A man pistol-whipped a Sally Beauty supply store employee during a Henderson robbery Thursday morning.

The female employee was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 10 a.m. robbery at 617 N. Stephanie St., Henderson police said. Police found the employee with injuries to the left side of her face.

The suspect is still at large, and Henderson police say they need the public’s assistance finding the man.

The suspect is a black man about 30 years old. He stands about 6 feet tall with a mustache and weighs about 220 pounds.

Witnesses last saw the man fleeing the beauty supply store wearing a navy-blue jacket, dark pants and a beanie with stripes and a ball on top.

Henderson police encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 702-267-4911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.