East valley robbery leaves elderly man hospitalized

An elderly man was hospitalized after a robbery in the east valley Saturday morning.

The man was robbed just after 7 a.m. Saturday outside a Sam’s Club near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco.

It is unclear how the man was injured, but he was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Lourenco said.

Las Vegas police investigated two other Saturday morning robberies in the area, one of which left another man with minor injuries to his leg.

