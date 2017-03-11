Elderly woman assaulted, robbed at Sam’s Town

An 84-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was robbed and assaulted earlier this month in the southeast valley.

On March 1,three men targeted the elderly woman in the casino of Sam’s Town Hotel on the 5100 block of Boulder Highway, police said. One of the men pushed the woman and grabbed her purse while the two other men stood nearby.

All three men fled the casino, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The men are white or Hispanic and between the ages of 17 and 20 years old, Metro said. All stand about 5-foot-7. The man who robbed the woman sported a thin, chinstrap beard, police said.

Metro encourages anyone with information to contact the southeast investigations section at 702-828-8242. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.