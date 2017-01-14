Employee robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center

A Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center employee was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the south valley hospital Friday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

A man approached the employee in the 3186 S. Maryland Parkway parking lot about 4 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. The man brandished what appeared to be a handgun and stole the employee’s cellphone.

The employee was not injured. As of 5:30 p.m., no suspect was in custody.

A hospital spokeswoman was reached by the Las Vegas Review-Journal but had not immediately returned comment as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

