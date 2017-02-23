Father-son duo arrested in armed robberies of Henderson credit unions

A father and son are behind bars in connection with armed robberies at two Henderson credit unions, police said Thursday.

Jeffrey James, 51, and Jessy James, 22, robbed a Silver State Schools Credit Union, 9302 S. Eastern Ave., on Jan. 24, and an America’s First Credit Union, 10608 S. Eastern Ave., on Feb. 16, Henderson police said.

During the robberies, the men presented a note to the cashiers demanding money. A gun was used in both robberies, police said.

The two were taken into custody Feb. 16 in a Wal-Mart parking lot based on surveillance video and witness descriptions of the men and their vehicles, police said.

According to police, money from the robberies was found in their pockets and other evidence of their involvement was discovered in their vehicle.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Jessy James was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on two charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, two charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, one charge of first-degree burglary and one charge of burglary while in possession of a gun, jail records show.

His father was booked on two charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and one charge each of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.