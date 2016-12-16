FBI, Las Vegas police looking for armed robbery suspect

The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a man believed to be an armed robbery suspect.

A Metro release said police consider the man armed and dangerous,.

Police identified the man as 33-year-old Wyatt Peterson. The release said he fled from police and agents early Friday morning. His vehicle was found near Russell Road and Swenson Street.

Metro described Peterson as white, about 5 foot 9 inches and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The release said anybody who has information about him shouldn’t approach him and instead call 911.

