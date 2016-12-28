Henderson police announce arrest of suspect in convenience store robberies

A man wanted in connection with several convenience store robberies in Henderson has been arrested.

Henderson police said they arrested Ignacio Barragan Jr., 34, Thursday afternoon in connection with three robberies.

Two of the robberies occurred within a week: one on Dec. 6 and another on Dec. 11.

Police said Barragan also is suspected in the robbery of a third store around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, when AM-PM mini-mart clerks were threatened with a knife at 15 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, near West Horizon Drive.

Barragan was arrested at his Henderson home. Police said he faces three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and three counts of burglary with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Henderson police encourage anyone with information about the incidents to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

