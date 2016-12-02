Henderson police arrest 3 women in connection with Victoria’s Secret theft

Henderson police arrested three women this week in connection with the theft of $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store.

Taja Banks, 24, Kendra Cole-Matthews, 23 and Deondra McGregory, 22, were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on suspicion of participating in a retail theft ring, public information officer Michelle French said.

Banks faces seven counts of burglary and seven counts of participating in a retail theft ring; Cole-Matthews faces three counts of burglary, three counts of grand larceny less than $3,500 and a petit larceny; and McGregory faces two counts of burglary, one count of grand larceny less than $3,500 and one petit larceny, French said.

The women are accused of entering the Victoria’s Secret store at The District at Green Valley Ranch, 2255 Village Walk Dr., stealing merchandise from display tables and running out of the store. The women are accused of stealing merchandise from that specific store five times, resulting in a $10,000 loss, French said. They are also accused of stealing from other Victoria’s Secret store locations throughout the valley, according to police.

Cole-Matthews and McGregory were arrested Sunday, and Banks was arrested Wednesday.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

