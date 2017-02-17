Henderson police arrest 6 suspected of multiple residential burglaries

Henderson police have arrested six suspects who are connected to multiple residential burglaries.

Jacque Plant, 19; Michael Gale, 19; Donique Divers, 20; Adolphus Newell, 21; Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25; and Dennis Felton, 37, were arrested Thursday after police received tips, surveillance footage and photos from concerned citizens.

“Partnerships with the community are the foundation of effectively preventing and solving crime,” Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers said.

The suspects face charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as gun charges.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.