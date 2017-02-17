Posted 

Henderson police arrest 6 suspected of multiple residential burglaries

(Henderson Police Department)

Donique Divers, 20 (Henderson Police Department)

Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25 (Henderson Police Department)

Dennis Felton, 37 (Henderson Police Department)

Michael Gale, 19 (Henderson Police Department)

Adolphus Newell, 21 (Henderson Police Department)

Jacque Plant, 19 (Henderson Police Department)

By GABRIELLA BENAVIDEZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Henderson police have arrested six suspects who are connected to multiple residential burglaries.

Jacque Plant, 19; Michael Gale, 19; Donique Divers, 20; Adolphus Newell, 21; Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25; and Dennis Felton, 37, were arrested Thursday after police received tips, surveillance footage and photos from concerned citizens.

“Partnerships with the community are the foundation of effectively preventing and solving crime,” Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers said.

The suspects face charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as gun charges.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.

 