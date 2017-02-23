Henderson police arrest 6th suspect in connection with multiple residential burglaries

Henderson police have arrested a sixth suspect in connection with multiple residential burglaries.

Cymone Tippen, 24, was booked Tuesday afternoon and faces two counts of burglary. The police department now has four men and two women in custody.

Jacque Plant, 19; Donique Divers, 20; Adolphus Newell, 21; Reinaldo Estrada-Hernandez, 25; and Dennis Felton, 37, were arrested Feb. 16 after police received tips, surveillance footage and photos from concerned citizens. They face charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as gun charges.

Henderson police originally included Michael Gale, 19, in the list of suspects arrested, but confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Gale was booked on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.