Henderson police arrest suspect in 2 bank robberies

A woman wanted in connection with two bank robberies was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a robbery attempt of a Henderson bank, police said.

Henderson Police arrested Sharon Newman, 45, without incident about 2:45 p.m. while officials allege she was trying to rob the U.S. Bank at 4550 E. Sunset Road.

Newman is also suspected of a Feb. 11 robbery of another U.S. Bank at 10565 S. Eastern Ave. On March 1, police believe Newman hit a Bank of Nevada at 10199 S. Eastern Ave., just a half-mile from the first robbery.

Henderson detectives noticed a black Nissan Versa in front of the Sunset Road bank Wednesday that matched the vehicle description involved in the two earlier robberies. Officers called the bank and alerted staff to lock the doors, police said in a statement.

Newman was arrested near the front entrance to the bank. No one was injured during the robberies, police said.

She is being held at the Henderson Detention Center and faces two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.