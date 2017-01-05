Henderson police arrest suspect in a chain armed robberies

A suspect in a chain of Henderson and Las Vegas armed robberies has been identified and arrested by Henderson police.

Daniel Andrews, 30, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon in connection with four December robberies. Police found Andrews at the Henderson Municipal Courthouse and arrested him.

The robbery series began just before 8 p.m. Dec. 5, when the suspect, toting a firearm, entered a Jack in the Box at 5 S. Gibson Road, and demanded money from the register. On Dec. 14, he demanded money from an Outback Steakhouse at 521 N. Stephanie St.

The suspect on Dec. 20 hit an In-N-Out Burger at 1051 W. Sunset Road, again armed and demanding money. Andrews is suspected of robbing the PT’s Pub at 10075 S. Eastern Ave. about 8:20 p.m. two days later.

No injuries were reported during the robberies.

Andrews is charged with four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of burglary with a deadly weapon. The Metropolitan Police Department is following up on the two additional robberies that happened in their jurisdiction.

