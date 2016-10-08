Henderson police investigating pawn shop robbery

Henderson police are investigating a pawn shop robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to reports of a robbery at EZ Pawn, 36 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway near Horizon Drive, police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Reports suggest two people entered the shop, one carrying a gun, one carrying a sledgehammer, she said. The pair smashed a jewelry case and grabbed jewelry, she added.

Two other people were waiting outside, one in a stolen vehicle and one in a personal vehicle, police said. The two suspects ran in the store ran outside and jumped into two separate cars, she said. After a short pursuit, officers stopped them.

The four suspects left their vehicles and ran away. Officers soon captured all four, French said.

Police are investigating three scenes: the pawn shop, the abandoned vehicles and the arrest site, near Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway, French said.

The neighborhood area where the suspects were caught is shut down to traffic for the investigation.

“We’re going to be out here for several hours,” French said.

