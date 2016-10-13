Henderson police looking for same man in carjacking, several robberies

Henderson police believe the man who carjacked a woman at gunpoint in her driveway late Monday was the same man who robbed a Dairy Queen in Henderson on Tuesday afternoon, an official announced Wednesday night.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, from 40 to 50 years old, and about 5-foot, 5-inches tall. He was last seen wearing dirty black track pants with white stripes on each leg.

The officials said police believe the man is also the suspect who robbed a Dairy Queen at 1660 W. Warm Springs Road on Saturday; Sweet Addiction at 2291 N. Green Valley Parkway on Friday; and Walgreens at 1701 N. Green Valley Parkway on Friday.

The carjacking Monday happened about 7:30 p.m. while a woman was parked in her driveway on the 1900 block of Spode Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The man pointed a gun at the woman as she was sitting in her car and demanded she get out. After a brief scuffle, he drove away in her gray 2012 Nissan Rogue, Nevada license plate 733YVV. Her purse was still in the car.

The Dairy Queen robbery on Tuesday happened about 1:45 p.m. at the 2607 Windmill Parkway store. The man ordered an ice cream cone, then showed an employee a gun in his waistband. He made off with cash from the register, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the man, the robberies or the location of the woman’s stolen car is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Find @rachelacrosby on Twitter.