Henderson police need help identifying bank robber

Henderson police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who robbed a U.S. Bank branch on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect entered the U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s grocery store located at 10616 S. Eastern Ave. about 2:10 p.m. and set down a note demanding cash, police said in a media release.

The suspect then fled on foot through the grocery store’s parking lot and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was shown, and no one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-4 and approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black athletic-type jacket with white stripes, black pants and a white and black beanie, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

