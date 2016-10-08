Henderson police release description of man wanted in bank robbery

Henderson police have released a description of the man who robbed a Citibank branch at gunpoint Friday morning after firing a shot into the floor of the bank.

Police said the suspect is a black male, 6 feet 6 inches tall and between 210 and 230 pounds. He was wearing all-black clothing, a mask and gloves and had a black backpack and handgun.

Police said the man entered the bank at 10211 S. Eastern Ave., near St. Rose Parkway, about 10 a.m. He jumped over the counter and fired a shot into the floor. He took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

