Henderson woman robbed at gunpoint in her driveway, incident caught on camera — VIDEO

A Henderson woman was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of her home Monday night, an official confirmed Tuesday, and the entire incident was caught on a home surveillance camera.

The robbery happened about 7:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Spode Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and North Valle Verde Drive, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The woman was sitting in her parked car with her driver’s side door ajar when a man walked up behind her car on the driveway, confronted the woman with his weapon drawn and demanded she get out, French said.

There was a brief scuffle. The man then got in the woman’s gray Nissan Rogue and drove away. French said the woman’s purse was still in the car.

The brazen robbery was caught on the woman’s home surveillance camera, and footage of the incident was posted to Facebook. It had been shared more than 3,000 times as of Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the robbery or anyone who sees a Nissan Rogue with Nevada license plate 733YVV is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

