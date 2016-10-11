Hualapai Way closed near Desert Inn while police investigate bank robbery

Las Vegas police are investigating a bank robbery in the western valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3300 block of South Hualapai Way just after 9:30 a.m.

The robbery involves a “suspicious package,” and nearby businesses are being evacuated, police said.

Police ask that people avoid the area. Hualapai Way has been shut down between West Desert Inn and West Spring Mountain roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

