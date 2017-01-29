Inmate, 63, dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

A Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate died Saturday morning, the state Corrections Department said.

Sammy Earl Hamilton, 63, died about 7 a.m. in the Renown Medical Center in Reno, the department said.

Hamilton was committed from Washoe County on Feb. 18, 2011, where he was serving 162 months to 432 months for burglary.

The Washoe County medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.