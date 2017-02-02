Inmate in Clark County transitional housing dies

An inmate in a Clark County transitional housing facility died Monday afternoon, the state Corrections Department said.

Mark John Petkovich, 53, was found unresponsive about 4:15 p.m. in his bed at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility, 3955 W. Russell Road, the department said.

Petkovich was committed on May 14, 2014, from Clark County, where he was serving 30 to 96 months for burglary and grand larceny.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine Petkovich’s cause of death.

