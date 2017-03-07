Inmate serving time for Clark County robbery dies at Reno hospital

A 24-year-old Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmate serving time for a robbery conviction in Clark County died Monday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Manuel Hill died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno about 5:40 a.m., the department said in a release Tuesday.

Hill was sentenced in Clark County in July 2013 for robbery and discharge of a firearm within a structure and was serving 30 months to 120 months in the Carson City prison, according to the department.

He was housed at the Regional Medical Facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center before his hospitalization, the department said.

The Washoe County coroner will determine his cause and manner of death.

