Juvenile arrested after woman violently robbed at southwest Las Vegas Valley drug store

Las Vegas police arrested a juvenile on Friday in connection with the violent January robbery of a woman in the southwest valley.

The juvenile, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with robbery of a victim over 60 and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the public and our partners for the numerous tips and information received which assisted in this investigation,” police said in a statement Friday.

The arrest stems from a Jan. 18 robbery in which a woman was followed by a teen as she entered a Walgreens at 4930 Blue Diamond Road about 1:30 p.m., Metro said.

The teen waited for her to exit the store before grabbing her purse and pulling her to the ground, surveillance footage showed. The teen then fled in a vehicle that had been waiting in the parking lot, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was suffering from bruising and abrasions to her head. She was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus, with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

