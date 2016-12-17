Las Vegas food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in central valley

A Las Vegas food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the central valley late Friday.

The driver was delivering food about 7:15 p.m. when two suspects held firearms to his face and demanded his vehicle on the 5600 block of Carl Avenue, southeast of Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The suspects made off with the driver’s vehicle, which police did not release a description of as of 8 p.m.

The driver was not injured.

