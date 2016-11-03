Las Vegas man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2015 convenience store robberies

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada on Wednesday said a man who pleaded guilty to robbing six convenience stores in 2015 in Las Vegas was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Paul Daniel Loisel, 24, of Las Vegas, was sentenced after pleading guilty on Aug. 10 to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to the plea agreement, Loisel used a handgun to rob six convenience stores in Las Vegas between Nov. 22, 2015, and Dec. 16, 2015.

This FBI investigated the case with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and North Las Vegas police departments as part of the Safe Streets Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhoods program, a nationwide effort to reduce gun and gang crime in America.

