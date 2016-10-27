Las Vegas police arrest 2 after Summerlin bank robbery

Las Vegas police are investigating a Summerlin bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the bank robbery about 12:40 p.m. at a U. S. Bank at 1916 Village Center Circle, near Trails Center Drive, officer Danny Cordero said.

Two people believed to be connected with the robbery were arrested in the area of East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road, Cordero said.

The man who robbed the bank was not armed, and there have been no reported injuries. At this time the amount of money stolen is unknown, Cordero said.

Police are on scene investigating.

