Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police arrest 2 after Summerlin bank robbery

Las Vegas police arrest 2 after Summerlin bank robbery

web1_9u6a9792_7283529.jpgBuy Photo
Two suspects are arrested at East Harmon Ave. and South Sandhill Rd. in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam)

Las Vegas police arrest 2 after Summerlin bank robbery

web1_9u6a9811_7283529.jpg
Two suspects are arrested at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam)

Las Vegas police arrest 2 after Summerlin bank robbery

web1_9u6a9799_7283529.jpg
Two suspects are arrested at East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a Summerlin bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the bank robbery about 12:40 p.m. at a U. S. Bank at 1916 Village Center Circle, near Trails Center Drive, officer Danny Cordero said.

Two people believed to be connected with the robbery were arrested in the area of East Harmon Avenue and South Sandhill Road, Cordero said.

The man who robbed the bank was not armed, and there have been no reported injuries. At this time the amount of money stolen is unknown, Cordero said.

Police are on scene investigating.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 