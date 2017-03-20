Las Vegas police arrest 4 after robberies and car chase

Police chased a car early Monday in southeast Las Vegas believed to be connected to at least one Home Depot robbery and eventually arrested three probable occupants and a fourth person who crashed a stolen motorcycle at the scene.

Officers spotted a 2017 Hyundai about 2:50 a.m. Monday that was believed to have been involved in one robbery — and possibly a second — Sunday night at Home Depots at 1401 S. Lamb Blvd. and 6025 S. Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

“A vehicle pursuit ensued,” he said.

Two people bailed from the car near South Hollywood Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive. One was taken into custody at the scene, he said. The Hyundai continued on before stopping near South 9th Street and East Bridger Avenue, where the person or persons inside exited. Gordon said two women believed to have been in the vehicle were taken into custody nearby.

At some point, a person riding a stolen motorcycle “arrived in the area of the pursuit of the Hyundai,” Gordon said. The rider hit the median at the East Sahara Avenue and Hollywood roundabout, crashed and was taken into custody. Gordon emphasized officers weren’t chasing the motorcyclist when the crash happened.

Gordon said robbery detectives were investigating.

