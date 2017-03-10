Las Vegas police arrest 4 in robbery of taxi driver

Four people were arrested following two Wednesday robberies, including a robbery of a taxi driver in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Booking and jail records show that Linda Dishawn Smith, 32; Tyreall Dwayne Duboi, 29; Kalie Brean Fechner, 19; and Mark Allen Hagerman, 23, were booked Thursday into Clark County Detention Center on identical charges.

Their charges include robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiring to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure or vehicle, and discharging a weapon where a person may be endangered.

They were arrested Thursday, one day after four passengers shot at and robbed a taxi driver at 5850 Sky Pointe Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two men and two women were picked up by the taxi driver about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said. When the group arrived at the Sky Pointe Drive destination, the two men demanded the driver’s property while brandishing a handgun.

Multiple rounds were shot as the driver drove away. Police said the driver’s property was taken.

The driver was not hurt, but his vehicle was struck several times.

Police also have accused the four suspects of having a role in a robbery earlier that afternoon near South Fort Apache Road and West Maule Avenue.

Of the four, only Duboi has a prior felony conviction. Court records show he was convicted of robbery in 2013.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.