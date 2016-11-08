Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with October robbery of south valley convenience store

Las Vegas police have identified and arrested a man in connection with the armed robbery of a south valley convenience store in late October.

In a statement, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said Michael Holt robbed the Sinclair convenience store at 9010 W. Flamingo Road, near El Capitan Way, on Oct. 29. Holt escaped with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

Holt was also identified as the robbery suspect in two other robberies on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, police said. He robbed a sandwich shop and a gas station near Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive.

Holt was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.

