Las Vegas police ask public to help find, identify a man linked to grand larceny

Las Vegas police are asking the public to help find and identify a man wanted in connection with grand larceny.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that a deposit bag containing a large amount of cash was taken on Jan. 5 from a local business owner’s car, parked at the 7-Eleven on 4890 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Decatur Boulevard.

At about 4:55 p.m., the business owner walked out to his car after picking up cash from the convenience store. He went back inside briefly to grab something he forgot, leaving the deposit bag full of cash in his car. The cash was gone when he returned, police said.

Metro’s investigation showed the suspect was watching the business owner handle the money. When he walked back into the store, the suspect parked next to the business owner’s car before entering it and taking the cash.

The suspect is described by police as a black man with a goatee, who was last seen wearing black-framed glasses and a blue long-sleeved shirt with a logo. He drove away in a newer-model maroon Chrysler 200.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s investigations section at 702-828-4809 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

