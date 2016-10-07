Las Vegas police investigate home invasion near Boulevard Mall

Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a home invasion and robbery Friday morning in a central valley apartment.

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Katie Avenue, near the Boulevard Mall.

Police are searching for three men. They said a woman may have been tied up during the incident and they do not know whether any property was taken.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details were not available.

