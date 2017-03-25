Las Vegas police investigating after shots fired during burglary at Bellagio

Las Vegas police are investigating after shots were fired during a burglary to a retail store within the Bellagio early Saturday.

No one was injured when Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a “high-end retail store” inside the 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South resort about 12:50 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Rodriguez said

Inside the store, which police did not name as of early Saturday, at least one burglar “fired shots,” police said. No one was hurt.

As of 2:15 a.m., one person had been taken into custody, Rodriguez said.

Police said initial 911 calls mentioned a possible “active shooter” because several people heard gunshots, but Rodriguez said all shots fired were isolated to inside the store, which was closed.

Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio. Initial reports indicated there was an “active shooter” which was false. NO injuries. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

On social media platform Twitter, at least one person who identified as a witness said at least one burglar was wearing an animal mask and that the incident happened at a watch retailer, but police did not confirm the accounts as of 2:45 a.m. Several others on Twitter said they were evacuated from the area after the incident.

Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio#vegas#rolex#robberypic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z — Kir (@Kir_kamil) March 25, 2017

Rodriguez said portions of the resort were closed off to patrons early Saturday as police continued to investigate.

Crime scene at the bellagio tonight. Apparently no one harmed in robbery pic.twitter.com/95FzdpqV16 — Phil Strazzulla (@philstrazzulla) March 25, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

