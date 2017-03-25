Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police investigating after shots fired during burglary at Bellagio

Las Vegas police investigating after shots fired during burglary at Bellagio

8243014_web1_web1_web1_bellagioashleycasper_11_8243014.jpgBuy Photo
The Bellagio is seen in an undated photo. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating after shots were fired during a burglary to a retail store within the Bellagio early Saturday.

No one was injured when Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a “high-end retail store” inside the 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South resort about 12:50 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Rodriguez said

Inside the store, which police did not name as of early Saturday, at least one burglar “fired shots,” police said. No one was hurt.

As of 2:15 a.m., one person had been taken into custody, Rodriguez said.

Police said initial 911 calls mentioned a possible “active shooter” because several people heard gunshots, but Rodriguez said all shots fired were isolated to inside the store, which was closed.

On social media platform Twitter, at least one person who identified as a witness said at least one burglar was wearing an animal mask and that the incident happened at a watch retailer, but police did not confirm the accounts as of 2:45 a.m. Several others on Twitter said they were evacuated from the area after the incident.

Rodriguez said portions of the resort were closed off to patrons early Saturday as police continued to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at 702-387-5290 or rcrosby@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rachelacrosby

 