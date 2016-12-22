Las Vegas police looking for 8 people in motorcycle shop burglary — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are looking for eight people who took eight motorcycles from a south valley Yamaha dealership.

Surveillance video shows the group throwing rocks through the store window, entering the business and leaving with the motorcycles.

The burglary took place Monday about 1 a.m. at the Yamaha of Las Vegas store, 7202 South Jones Blvd., police said.

Police said three of the motorcycles were found in a desert area north of the business.

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.