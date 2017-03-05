Las Vegas police looking for man suspected of robbing central valley convenience store

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing a central valley convenience store early Saturday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at a Terrible Herbst convenience store at 598 N. Eastern Ave.

A man entered the store, showed a weapon and stole items from an employee, police said. The man is described as a black male in his 30s, standing 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighing 140 to 170 pounds. Has a goatee.

Anyone with any information about this incident may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

