Las Vegas police looking for man who attacked, robbed 2 juveniles

Las Vegas police need the public’s help to identify a man who attacked and robbed two juveniles about a month ago.

Officers were dispatched about 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 to the area of South Pecos Road and East Reno Avenue for reports of a robbery, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The investigation indicated that two juveniles were walking when they were attacked by a man. The man is described as a 22- to 25-year-old Puerto Rican or Dominican man who is between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall.

He weighs about 175 pounds and was last seen with short, dark, curly hair and acne on his face. He also may have a tribal tattoo on one tricep. His vehicle is described as a white Honda Civic hatchback.

Police said he claimed to be an amateur fighter and on probation.

During the incident, the unidentified man dragged one of the juveniles across the street while attacking him. The juveniles were robbed of several items of value and both suffered injuries. One of them was hospitalized, police said.

“Two other suspects who observed the initial attack joined in and robbed the victims as well,” according to the police statement.

Anyone with any information about the incident may call Metro at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

