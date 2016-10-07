Las Vegas police looking for man who attacked, robbed victim at gas station — VIDEO

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who committed a violent robbery Sept. 5 at a gas station in the central valley.

Officers responded at 6:43 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Bonanza Road for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

An investigation indicated the man parked his vehicle on an adjacent street, removed his shirt and walked toward the fueling area. A video of the incident shows the man approaching a random victim, grabbing him from behind and forcefully throwing him to the ground.

The man stole several items of value from the victim. After the robbery, the man ran back to his vehicle and drove away.

The man is described as about 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. His race is unknown. He was wearing black pants and was driving a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information may call police at 702-828-3851. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-285-5555.