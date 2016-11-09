Posted Updated 

Las Vegas police need help identifying west valley cellphone store burglary suspects

Las Vegas police's Retail Apprehension Prevention Partnership Section (RAPP) need the public’s help in identifying and locating a group of suspects linked to a series of cellular phone store burglaries in the west Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The burglary suspects were seen leaving the west Las Vegas Valley area in a faded black Chevrolet Malibu bearing California license plate 4RWZ590. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By WESLEY JUHL
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police seek the public’s help to identify men the department said was involved in cut-and-run burglaries at west valley cellphone stores dating back to February.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the men, who may be involved in at least five incidents, department spokesman officer Michael Rodriguez said.

In each incident, one to three men would enter a store and begin browsing the smartphone section. When staff looked the other way, the men would cut the security cables on several phones and run out of the store.

The men were seen leaving the scene in a faded black Chevrolet Malibu with California license plate 4RWZ590.

Detectives from the department’s retail apprehension prevention partnership section — RAPP for short — said the men may still be in the Las Vegas Valley, Rodriguez said. The most recent burglary in this series occurred in October.

Police asked that anyone with any information about these incidents email the RAPP detectives at rapp@lvmpd.com.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

 