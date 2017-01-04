Las Vegas police need public’s help finding robbery suspect

The Clark County district attorney’s office seeks the public’s help to find a robbery suspect.

Sean Joseph Tortorici, 31, is the main suspect in the August robberies of two AT&T stores and attempted stabbing of an employee, the district attorney’s office said. Both robberies occurred in the west valley; the attempted stabbing happened at 1049 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Charleston Boulevard.

Tortorici faces charges of grand larceny, robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of burglary tools.

He is white, 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, the district attorney’s office said.

Anyone with information that could lead to Tortorici’s arrest may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.