Las Vegas police say gunman robbed South Point sports book Sunday

The South Point sports book was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man approached the sports book inside the hotel, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, with a handgun about 9:20 p.m., Metro officer Larry Hadfield said.

Hadfield said the man left the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It is not known whether the incident is related to the Jan. 24 robbery of the Silverton sports book, police said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.