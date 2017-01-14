Las Vegas police searching Suncoast casino floor for jewelry thief

Las Vegas police officers are searching the casino floor of the Suncoast, looking for an armed robber who made off with items from a Boca Park jewelry store Friday evening.

A man armed with a handgun robbed the MJ Christensen Diamond Center at 8980 W. Charleston Blvd., near the Rampart Boulevard intersection, about 6:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. No one was injured when the man made off with jewelry and drove away.

Just after the robbery, a witness called 911 and followed the robber’s vehicle, which made its way north on Rampart for about a mile before parking at the 9090 Alta Drive hotel-casino, Rogers said.

As of 7 p.m., police had located the robber’s car but were still searching for the man.

Rogers said “several” officers are posted at each casino entrance and exit as others continue to search for the robber. Grant added that there was “no interruption to business.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290.