Las Vegas police warn of parking lot scams targeting the elderly

The Metropolitan Police Department is warning the public of a recent string of parking lot scams targeting the elderly in the northwest valley.

Metro is investigating several incidents that happened in commercial shopping center parking lots. Police said in one scam, suspects approach victims who are loading items into their vehicles’ trunks. The suspects reach into the unlocked vehicle and steal property from the passenger sides, Metro said in a statement.

“Many times the victims don’t even know they have been a victim of a crime,” police said.

Elderly victims are also being targeted while backing out of parking spaces. Suspects accuse the victim of hitting their vehicle and request money on the spot to compensate for vehicle damage, Metro said. This scam has led some victims to accompany the suspects to nearby ATMs to withdraw money.

Police said the first suspect, a white man in his early 20s, has a foreign accent. The man, who has short dark hair, was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The second suspect, a white woman in her 30s or 40s, has gray or blond hair that is usually pulled back.

The pair has been known to drive two different vehicles, including an unregistered late-model blue Ford Mustang. The Mustang has a possible dent on the hood, Metro said. The other vehicle is described as an older brown or blue van with faded paint and rear damage, police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s investigative section at 702-828-0135 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

